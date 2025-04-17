The spring college football transfer portal has not been kind to Georgia thus far, but Kirby Smart may be in line for some reinforcements soon. After suffering from a handful of departures, the Bulldogs are scheduled to host former Army edge rusher Elo Modozie.

Modozie will fly out to Athens on Friday and visit Georgia on Saturday, according to On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett. Modozie entered the spring portal on Wednesday after two years at Army. He is coming off a breakout year in 2024, recording 34 tackles and 6.5 sacks as a sophomore.

The news of Modozie's visit comes moments after Georgia suffered the losses of troubled wide receiver Nitro Tuggle and former four-star offensive lineman Marques Easley. Tuggle and Easley both entered the spring portal, leaving the Bulldogs after just one season.

While the losses sting, neither was particularly surprising. Tuggle and Easley were both suspended from the team in March after their off-field struggles with reckless driving charges. Despite constant punishments from Smart, the Georgia football team continues to deal with reckless driving incidents since the infamous death of Devin Willock in January 2023.

Georgia revamping roster through college football transfer portal

Should Georgia sign Elo Modozie, it would continue Kirby Smart's trend of rebuilding his team through the college football transfer portal. Coming off a loss to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoffs, the Bulldogs lost several key players to the portal, namely Carson Beck. Smart responded by turning around and forming a stellar incoming class.

Georgia's incoming transfer class already includes Zachariah Branch, Noah Thomas, Adrian Maddox, Zion Branch and Jaden Harris. Zachariah Branch headlines the group as a former five-star recruit and USC's third-leading receiver in 2024.

However, despite the name value of the class, Smart is notably without an incoming quarterback transfer. With Beck's departure, Georgia's current roster makeup suggests the job will be handed to Gunner Stockton in 2025. Stockton filled in for Beck in the second half of the SEC Championship Game and started in the team's season-ending loss to Notre Dame.