The Georgia Tech football team is having a special season. Georgia Tech got a conference win over Duke on Saturday, to improve to 7-0 on the season. It is the first time since 1966 that Georgia Tech started a season with that record, per PFF.

The Yellow Jackets defeated Duke, 27-18. The victory puts the Georgia Tech squad at 4-0 in the ACC. Georgia Tech is in first place in the conference. Duke committed eight penalties in the game and lost a fumble.

“I think by the fourth quarter, our guys had worn them down,” Georgia Tech coach Brent Key said, per the Associated Press.

Georgia Tech now has conference wins this year over Clemson, Duke, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech. The Yellow Jackets also defeated Colorado in non conference play.

Georgia Tech has a path to win the ACC

The Yellow Jackets have excelled the last few seasons under head coach Brent Key. Georgia Tech had a solid 2024 season, that saw the team win seven games.

This season, Georgia Tech has already matched that win total. The squad is led by quarterback Haynes King. King threw for 205 passing yards against Duke. He also rushed for 120 yards, in a stellar performance.

“Nobody really panics,” King said. “Toward the end of the game, everybody almost kind of has that same goal, that same mentality that we’re going to will ourselves to win.”

This is the first time in 27 years that Georgia Tech started the conference slate with a 4-0 record, the Associated Press reported. Georgia Tech capitalized on Duke's mistakes. Duke's fumble came in the red zone, and Georgia Tech returned it for a 95-yard touchdown.

“When they responded, they were able to take game control,” Duke coach Manny Diaz said.

The Yellow Jackets have conference games remaining with Syracuse, Boston College, North Carolina State and Pittsburgh. Georgia Tech also has a massive non conference game remaining at the end of the season against Georgia.

Georgia Tech next plays Syracuse on October 25.