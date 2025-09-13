Georgia Tech football and Brent Key have now collected three Top 25 upsets together, all within the Atlantic Coast Conference but the latest against Clemson. The fans flooded and covered Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field following the 24-21 Saturday upset.

The game came down to a 55-yard field goal from Aidan Birr. Those moments often give head coaches intense heart palpitations. But Key stayed calm the whole way.

Amid the congested surroundings, Key fired off this instant five-word reaction postgame to ESPN.

“I believe in my players,” Key boldly said when asked about the gutsy field goal from Birr.

Key still shared more honesty after the latest huge win on his Georgia Tech resume.

“This ain't our first time doing this now,” Key reminded.

Georgia Tech adds Clemson to list of upsets

The Yellow Jackets shook up the Top 25 rankings twice last season.

They sparked fan reaction after taking down Florida State in epic fashion to kick off 2024. Georgia Tech then ended an undefeated run by Miami in early November 2024.

Those victories came against previous Top 10 ranked teams and annual ACC heavyweights. Now the No. 12 Tigers are the latest addition to Key and Georgia Tech's growing list of upsets.

How did the Yellow Jackets pull it off against two-time national-champion-winning head coach Dabo Swinney, his star quarterback Cade Klubnik, and a nationally ranked Clemson team?

Georgia Tech played ball control and won the time-of-possession battle. Clemson held the football for 27:55 compared to the Yellow Jackets' 32:05.

But the Jackets won the ball security battle too — forcing a fumble and interception of Klubnik. He squandered the ball during a 10-yard scramble, ultimately recovered by Zachary Tobe. Omar Daniels later set the tone in the start of the second half with his pick of Klubnik.

Georgia Tech's offense then combined for 23 total plays ran in its last two drives — including running 10 plays before the walk-off field goal. The Yellow Jackets' first fourth-quarter drive ate up 90 yards and 6:15 off the clock.

Dual-threat QB Haynes King combined for 319 yards with 103 off running plays and a rushing touchdown. Eric Rivers caught three passes for 72 yards. Georgia Tech bottled Klubnik to 207 passing yards.