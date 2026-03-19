The Washington Commanders enter the 2026 offseason with one of the most pressing needs in the entire NFL, a true lead running back. General Manager Adam Peters made it clear through the offseason that the Commanders want a dominant early-down back capable of anchoring their offense and taking the load off third-year quarterback Jayden Daniels. With the backfield currently featuring only Jacory Croskey-Merritt under contract, Washington is dangerously thin at the position. The solution may be right down the coast in South Beach.

De'Von Achane of the Miami Dolphins is one of the most electric, complete running backs in the NFL, and despite Miami's current declarations that he is “not available,” the Commanders should make an offer too good for the Dolphins to refuse. Here is the perfect package Washington needs to put on the table.

The Perfect Trade Offer: Washington Commanders to Miami Dolphins

2026 First-Round Pick (No. 7 overall)

2026 Fourth-Round Pick

2026 Fifth-Round Pick

This is a bold, franchise-altering offer, and that is precisely the point. The Dolphins are in the early stages of a full-scale rebuild, having already parted ways with Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa, Bradley Chubb, and Jaylen Waddle. Miami is stacking draft capital at an aggressive pace, having received a first-round pick, a third-round pick, and a fourth-round pick from Denver in the Waddle deal alone.

A first-round pick at No. 7, paired with additional Day 3 assets, gives Miami's new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan the kind of premium ammunition to reshape the entire roster for years to come. The Dolphins have seven picks within the top 100 in 2026, and adding Washington's No. 7 to that haul would give them extraordinary draft-day leverage. For a team pivoting toward 2027 as its legitimate relaunch window, that is simply too attractive to decline.

Why Achane Is Worth a No. 7 Pick

Article Continues Below

The football world has not fully appreciated just how special De'Von Achane is. In 2025, the 25-year-old ran for 1,350 yards on 238 carries, averaging a league-leading 5.7 yards per carry, a full half-yard better than the next qualified starter. He scored eight rushing touchdowns and added 67 receptions for 488 yards and four more scores, making him one of the most dangerous dual-threat backs in the game.

He also reached a top speed of 15 miles per hour on 70 carries, leading the entire league in that category. Achane earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2025, confirming what many analysts already knew: this is a top-five running back. His current cap hit of just $6 million for the 2026 season makes him one of the most team-friendly stars in the league. If the Commanders can acquire and immediately extend him, they could lock up an elite backfield weapon at a reasonable long-term cost, especially given that a fair extension would likely land around $12.75 million per year, still a bargain for this level of production.

Pair Achane with Jayden Daniels and an offensive line anchored by Laremy Tunsil, and the Commanders suddenly have one of the most dangerous offensive cores in the NFC. Washington averaged 135 rushing yards per game in 2025, and adding Achane's explosiveness would elevate that unit into an elite category. His ability to run between the tackles, break off chunk plays, and threaten defenses as a receiver out of the backfield is exactly the “thumper with speed” profile Washington's coaching staff has been searching for.

Why the Commanders Can Afford to Make This Move

Some will argue that surrendering the No. 7 pick is too steep a price — and that is a legitimate debate. But Washington must evaluate the reality of its own draft situation. In a deep draft class loaded with talent, there is no guarantee that the pick yields a transformative impact player, whereas Achane is already proven at the highest level. The Commanders have shown under Adam Peters that they are not afraid to be aggressive. Trading their second and fourth-round picks in 2026 to acquire Laremy Tunsil demonstrates a win-now mentality firmly in place in the nation's capital.

Achane represents the kind of multi-dimensional offensive weapon that could define an era in Washington. The Commanders have the draft capital, the cap flexibility, and the offensive infrastructure to support him — all they need is the courage to pull the trigger. Miami may say he is unavailable today, but in the NFL, no one is truly unavailable. Every player has a price, and for De'Von Achane, Washington's No. 7 pick is it.