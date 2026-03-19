The Charlotte Hornets face the Orlando Magic on Thursday, and Dell Curry will have his jersey retired before the game. When asked if Curry would cry at the ceremony, Stephen Curry, son and Golden State Warriors star, revealed that if there was a prop bet, he might make a prediction, according to an article in the Charlotte Observer.

“He's not a crier. But if there is ever a moment, this is it. If there's a prop bet on it, I'll be taking the ‘Yes'. This is his life, you know, both on and off the court, in one night. So I'm betting on it,” Stephen Curry told the Observer.

The Warriors' star revealed his father's nickname and credited Dell with starting everything. Stephen recently hit a new record for his family, and continues to be one of the best players in the league, even as he creeps toward the end of his career and battles injuries. While Dell was not as prolific a player as his son, Stephen, he still had a solid career.

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Dell played 16 seasons and 1,083 games, finishing with 11.7 points per game while shooting 45.7%, including 40.2% from beyond the arc and 12,670 career points. The elder Curry also won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award in the 1993-94 season. Overall, he played for the Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, and, of course, the Hornets.

At the time, Curry was one of the better bench players of his era. Now, he will be forever known in the rafters at the Spectrum Center as the Hornets honor one of the best bench players in their history.