The Toronto Blue Jays are heading into Opening Day with a key update involving Trey Yesavage, as a shoulder issue will keep the club’s top prospect on the injury list to begin the season. According to MLB’s Keegan Matheson, Yesavage is dealing with a right shoulder impingement, prompting Toronto to take a cautious approach. It is a tough break for a rising arm who was expected to factor into early-season plans. Instead, the Blue Jays will move forward without one of their most promising young pitchers while prioritizing his long-term health.

Yesavage’s absence carries weight given his rapid rise. The 28th-ranked prospect in baseball and the Blue Jays' top prospect showed flashes of elite ability last season. In limited action, he posted a 3.21 ERA across three starts, logging 14 innings with 16 strikeouts. The sample was small, but the impact was clear. His command looked sharp. His presence felt real.

Blue Jays rising star paused, not stopped

Still, Trey Yesavage’s rise truly came under the brightest lights. During that stretch, he delivered a historic postseason run that turned heads and gave the Blue Jays a glimpse of their future ace. He started Game 1 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, becoming the second-youngest to do so since 1947. Then came Game 5. Seven innings. One earned run. Twelve strikeouts. A rookie record.

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As a result, he finished with 39 postseason strikeouts, the most ever by a rookie. Moreover, he became the first rookie with multiple 10-strikeout games in one postseason, reinforcing the Blue Jays’ belief in his ceiling. The moment did not overwhelm him. He owned it.

Now, however, the focus shifts. Recovery. Patience. Timing. The Blue Jays know what they have, and with Opening Day approaching, they are not rushing it. The bigger picture remains unchanged. When Yesavage returns, the expectation will be the same. Electric. Dominant. Ready.

So the question now lingers: once he returns from this shoulder injury, just how high can Trey Yesavage take this Blue Jays rotation?