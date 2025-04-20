Illinois football once secured a massive recruiting win in February by landing a four-star. The Illini edged Michigan and Texas A&M for this prospect. That defensive back has now flipped to an SEC power in a wild twist Saturday.

The Fighting Illini lost cornerback Victor Singleton to Texas A&M, with Hayes Fawcett of On3 confirming the flip. Illinois loses the sixth-best CB for the 2026 class.

The Big Ten university also loses the state of Ohio's second-ranked overall CB prospect by On3. He was the Illini's highest-ranked commit for head coach Bret Bielema and company.

Singleton stars for Central Catholic High in Toledo. Defending national champion Ohio State also offered him on the college football recruiting trail. However, a trip to College Station sealed his fate.

How Texas A&M won over Illinois commit

Mike Elko scores a major recruiting win for the Aggies. The head coach took advantage of Singleton's presence during the weekend of April 19.

Steve Wiltfong of On3 revealed Singleton committed after watching Texas A&M's spring showcase game. The allure of the Southeastern Conference drew in Singleton.

“I’m excited about the SEC and the competition every week,” Singleton said. “The environment and playing in front of the crowd. I believe I can excel in the defensive system.”

That visit became the second for the 6-foot, 185-pound CB. But again, Illinois sustains a huge loss. Illini 247Sports reporter Jeremy Werner dove into the impact of Singleton's decommitment.

“Singleton was Illinois football's highest-ranked commitment in the Class of 2026 and had been the highest-rated prep prospect to commit to Illinois under Bret Bielema,” Werner wrote. “Illinois now has one four-star Composite prospect committed in the class: Ohio linebacker Cam Thomas. With Singleton's defection, the Illini's class fell from No. 7 in the Composite team recruiting rankings to No. 10.”

Illinois remains fourth among Big Ten teams with 13 verbal commits. Bielema and has staff have 12 who are three-star talents.