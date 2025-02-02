Illinois football rarely swoops up recruiting wins over Texas A&M and Big 10 rival Michigan. Yet the Fighting Illini delivered a massive coup on Saturday involving an elite four-star cornerback talent.

Illinois earned a verbal commitment from Victor Singleton of Toledo, Ohio, with Hayes Fawcett of On3.com confirming the move. Singleton becomes a rare four-star addition to head coach Bret Bielema and his football team. But Singleton shared a succinct yet bold “I'm home” to Fawcett when announcing his pledge to Illinois.

The Illini ends up with On3.com's No. 2 rated prospect in the state of Ohio. He's also a top five cornerback for the 2026 class. Again, the Wolverines and Aggies were on his final short list before he pulled the stunner and chose Illinois.

Singleton also was courted by two College Football Playoff qualifiers representing the Southeastern Conference and Big 10 — Tennessee and Penn State. Even national champion Ohio State offered Singleton early, but never landed on his final short list.

How Illinois defeated Michigan and Texas A&M for elite CB

Illinois hosted Singleton on a late January visit to the Champaign campus. Singleton clearly became convinced Illinois was home, as he starts his February by selecting his university of choice after high school.

“The coaching staff and amazing people on the campus,” Singleton told On3’s Steve Wiltfong. “It was a great time.”

Illinois often loses out on four-star talent to the likes of Michigan, Penn State, Ohio State, and in years past Michigan State and Wisconsin — the latter Bielema's last head coaching gig in the Big 10. But Bielema and his staff are putting together a stout '26 class.

The Illini now have seven players already pledging to play for them in the 2026 cycle. The Central Catholic High standout Singleton officially becomes the highest rated prospect for the upcoming class. Plus the first defensive back addition.

Granted, all prospects including Singleton don't officially become a member of the university until they sign their letter of intent. That won't happen until December 2025 with the early signing period. But still, Illinois secured a huge upset on the recruiting trail with a rare four-star commitment.