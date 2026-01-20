Following Indiana's national championship win on Monday night, the party made its way to Kirkwood Avenue in Bloomington. Kirkwood Avenue was filled with Indiana fans who went viral for their postgame celebrations.

Video of the pandemonium went viral after the IndyStar posted it to YouTube.

Indiana won their first national championship in college football by defeating Miami 27-21 on Monday. It was the icing on the cake of a perfect 16-0 season for head coach Curt Cignetti and his Hoosiers.

The party erupted all over Bloomington late on Monday night, following Indiana's win. Instagram video showed fans celebrating with joy at famed Bloomington bar Kilroy's, a popular night spot for Indiana students and fans.

Indiana football could be about to build a dynasty

The Hoosiers had never had much success in football until 2024, when Cignetti arrived. Cignetti has taken Indiana to the College Football Playoff in back-to-back seasons. His 16-0 season in 2025 including both a Big Ten championship, as well as a national championship.

Cignetti joked after the game that maybe he should just walk away from coaching, while he is ahead.

“If I was smart, I’d probably retire, but we need the money,” Cignetti joked early Tuesday morning, per On3, when speaking with reporters.

Indiana fans are glad that he's joking. The Hoosiers have become one of the best football teams in the Big Ten, since Cignetti's arrival. That is quite remarkable considering Indiana football has an overall losing record, without much success before Cignetti came to town.

Indiana fans hope that Cignetti's first championship is one of many. The head coach says a lot of people have helped him reach this point.

“I took an unprecedented chance in this business and ended up here,” Cignetti said. “When I took that job (IUP), the goal wasn’t to end up here, but I did. The reason I’m sitting here today, all those things prepared me for this. But the reason I’m sitting here today is because of guys like this (players surrounding him at the podium), and there’s a ton of them in that locker room and a great coaching staff.

“A lot of us that have been together for a long time.”

Time will tell if Indiana can keep the momentum going. For now, Hoosiers fans have a lot to celebrate.