Indiana football got a big win against Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship, defeating them 13-10. There's no surprise that Indiana had a lot of things to say, and Charlie Becker let the Ohio State fans have it when he pulled out the “O-S-F***-U” chant.

Charlie Becker let Ohio State fans hear it after the game pic.twitter.com/mCdsUIBgfq — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Indiana will now most likely be the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoffs, and it will be interesting to see where Ohio State falls. This season, the Hoosiers have shown that they are one of the best teams in the nation, and they'll have to continue to show that in the playoffs coming up.

Indiana also showed that they could make any matchup a defensive game, and that's what they did against Ohio State. They still have to make things happen offensively, and that's where Fernando Mendoza came in and made some big plays. It was late in the fourth quarter with Indiana leading 13-10, and Mendoza threw a clutch pass to Becker on third-and-6, and it went for 33 yards.

That's the type of stuff that Mendoza has done this season, and there's a chance that he could be considered for the Heisman award. After the game, head coach Curt Cignetti was asked if Mendoza should win the Heisman, and you could see he was very confident in his answer.

“I don't vote for the Heisman. It's a great award, I know, like if somebody had a gun to my head and said, got to vote right. Okay. You're catching this bullet. I think it's pretty much a no-brainer,” Cignetti said via FOX CFB.

Winning the Heisman would be big, but winning the National Championship might feel even better. That's what Indiana is trying to do, and they've set themselves up in the perfect position to do so. They'll most likely have a first-round bye, so they have time to rest up.