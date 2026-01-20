The Indiana football program completed arguably the best turnaround in sports history. Over two seasons in Bloomington, Indiana, Curt Cignetti built a juggernaut. He made two straight College Football Playoffs and has a 27-2 record, with all of them culminating in a national championship win over Miami, which announced Cignetti and the Hoosiers as a staple in this new era of college football.

Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti has a reputation for never being satisfied and has been labeled grumpy because of it. He was never seen smiling on the sidelines because he did not want to show it. Before the game, an old tweet from his daughter went viral about her texting him after a playoff game to ask if he was happy following a 66-point game that put them at 12-1, and he said no in 2019. She asked him the same question after their title win, and he said, “Yes!”

At the time in 2019, Curt was in his first season as James Madison's head coach. The Dukes were still an FCS program, and one of the best at that division. They were coming off a 66-21 win over Monmouth, Curt's first Division I playoff victory, to advance to 12-1. That season, the Dukes reached the national title game before losing to North Dakota State.

Article Continues Below

Curt Cignetti went on to help JMU seamlessly transition to the FBS and immediately transform its football program into a Sun Belt power. Then, he left to take over the reins for the Hoosiers in 2024 and completed a massive turnaround for a school that had not won a bowl game since 1991.

It is worth noting that Cignetti came into Bloomington with an amount of swagger that has not been seen at that level before and matched it with standards he's held his tight-knit teams and coaching staffs accountable to, even with the spotlight only getting bigger due to their success.

The smile finally showed after his Hoosiers held on to beat Miami 27-21 on Monday and officially became the biggest long-shot national champions since at least 2001. He later enjoyed a beer he called the best of his life.