If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, but if you can make it better by bringing back a familiar face, you do it in a heartbeat. Fresh off an unprecedented national championship run, Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti is keeping the good vibes rolling by rehiring Tino Sunseri as the team’s quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator.

The news, reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN, comes after a whirlwind year for Sunseri. After helping architect Indiana’s offensive explosion in 2024, he took the offensive coordinator job at UCLA. However, following a mutual parting of ways in Los Angeles after a rocky 0-4 start, the “prodigal son” is returning to Bloomington. He replaces Chandler Whitmer, who is reportedly jumping to the NFL to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sunseri isn't just a familiar name; he's a certified quarterback whisperer. He was the mastermind behind Kurtis Rourke’s breakout 2024 campaign and laid the foundation for the offensive juggernaut that just steamrolled the college football world.

He returns to a program that is currently on top of the mountain. The Indiana Hoosiers just completed a historic 16-0 season, punctuated by a gritty 27-21 victory over the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship. According to the box score from that title game, Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza proved his mettle when the chips were down.

Article Continues Below

While Mendoza didn't record a passing touchdown for the first time since the season opener, he iced the game with a legendary 12-yard touchdown run on fourth down with just over nine minutes left.

Mendoza finished his historic 2025 campaign with 3,535 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. With Mendoza likely headed to the NFL as a top draft pick, Sunseri’s primary task will be developing TCU transfer Josh Hoover, who arrives in Bloomington after throwing for over 3,400 yards last season.

The “Cignetti Era” has already defied every expectation. By bringing Sunseri back into the fold, Indiana is sending a clear message: they aren't planning on being a one-hit wonder.