The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in search of a new quarterback coach this offseason to bolster the offensive coaching staff for the 2026-27 campaign. Reports on Thursday indicate that the franchise is meeting with one of Fernando Mendoza's coaches with the Indiana Hoosiers.

Chandler Whitmer, who was one of Indiana's co-offensive coordinators this last season, is interviewing with the Buccaneers for the quarterback coaching role, according to Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network and Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. Whitmer played a role in developing Mendoza, while also having previous NFL coaching experience.

“Indiana co-offensive coordinator Chandler Whitmer interviewed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the QBs coach job, sources tell On3 Sports. Cameron Wolfe first. [Whitmer] coached Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza this season. [The] former UConn QB has worked for Falcons and Chargers.”

Article Continues Below

Whitmer, who is 34 years old, got his first coaching opportunity with the Georgia Bulldogs as a Graduate Assistant in 2019. He also worked that same role with the Clemson Tigers in 2020. Chandler Whitmer then became the offensive quality control coach for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021 and held that position for three seasons before accepting a pass game specialist job with the Atlanta Falcons in 2024.

He was brought on to Curt Cignetti's staff ahead of the 2025-26 campaign as the co-offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. Whitmer played a key role in developing Fernando Mendoza at Indiana, which led to a Heisman Trophy and national championship for the future NFL quarterback.

If hired by the Buccaneers, Whitmer would be working with Baker Mayfield, who has become an emerging star in Tampa Bay. But only time will tell what the organization plans to hire as the new quarterback coach.