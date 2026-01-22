Curt Cignetti has actually done it. When he was introduced as Indiana's new football head coach, there was some intrigue around the coach. However, there were still a ton of questions around his pedigree. When asked about what his pitch would be to his players, the new Hoosiers head coach had a confident response.

“I win. Google me.”

This confidence has backfired on so many other coaches before Cignetti. However, Cignetti proved that he could walk his talk, bringing Indiana from being one of the worst programs in college football to a total powerhouse. The Hoosiers finally completed their ascent to the top of the CFB food chain after winning the 2026 College Football Playoff.

After beating Miami in the CFP Final, there's no doubt that Cignetti's name will be immortalized as one of the most legendary coaches. Already, Cignetti's iconic quote has made the rounds. A quick Google search of the Indiana Hoosiers coach will show a little blurb under the search bar saying, “Yup, he won.”

When you Google Curt Cignetti: Yup, he won ‼️ pic.twitter.com/GdGhCawcnC — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 22, 2026

Cignetti's first season with the Hoosiers was a resounding statement to the college football community. Indiana started the season 11-0, including a win against then-defending champions Michigan, and earned a spot in the College Football Playoff. Their season came to an abrupt end in the first round at the hands of Notre Dame, but it showed the Cignetti's troops could hang with the best.

Even the most ardent Indiana fan wouldn't have expected their 2025 season to be this successful, though. The Hoosiers once again started the season undefeated… but that first loss never came. Cignetti's team manhandled their opponents en route to being ranked number one in the nation and another crack at the College Football Playoff.

This time, Cignetti and Indiana would not be denied their greatness. The Hoosiers ran through three of the biggest programs in football history, tearing through Alabama and Orgeon in the quarterfinals and semifinals before facing Miami in the Final. Despite a great fight from the Hurricanes, Cignetti's crew held on to win their first CFP championship and cementing their legacy.