The Indiana Hoosiers football team reached uncharted territory Saturday afternoon, defeating the Wisconsin Badgers 31-7 to move to 11-0 for the first time in program history. The victory capped one of college football’s most remarkable turnarounds under head coach Curt Cignetti, as the No. 2-ranked Hoosiers maintained their perfect season heading into a late-season bye before closing the regular season against the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Big Ten Network captured Cignetti’s post-game reaction on X (formerly known as Twitter), where his witty response to a question about the 11-0 milestone quickly went viral after the win over Wisconsin.

“That means we’ve won one more than we did last year when we were undefeated.”

The quip reflects Cignetti’s no-nonsense, steady approach that has defined Indiana football’s rise. His comment humorously references last season, when the Hoosiers began 10-0 before suffering their first loss in Week 11. This year’s team has officially gone one step further — cementing its place in program history with an 11-0 record.

On the field, the Hoosiers were dominant. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza strengthened his Heisman campaign, completing 22-of-24 passes for 299 yards and four touchdowns. Indiana’s defense controlled the second half completely, holding Wisconsin to just 23 total yards after halftime and 168 for the game while forcing eight tackles for loss.

The victory marked another defining moment for the Hoosiers football program, which has emerged as a true Big Ten and College Football Playoff contender under its 64-year-old head coach. In his second full season at the helm, Cignetti’s leadership — built on discipline, consistency, and a touch of humor — has propelled Indiana to unprecedented heights.

As the Hoosiers turn their focus to the season finale, Cignetti’s deadpan one-liner now stands as a perfect reflection of this team’s evolution — confident, composed, and relentlessly focused on finishing what they started.