Curt Cignetti had a hilarious moment happen during the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers' pregame press conference for the Peach Bowl against the No. 5 Oregon Ducks.

Cignetti is having a season for the ages with Indiana. After getting them to the College Football Playoff last season, he built on that progress by pulling off a perfect regular season en route to their second CFP ticket. This time, they are one game away from taking part in the national championship game.

Cignetti talked about the Hoosiers' preparation for the Ducks during Thursday's presser. A reporter asked both him and Dan Lanning about their two keys to the game. While Lanning gave his two keys, Cignetti surprised many by listing multiple factors to the matchup.

“We talked about the same thing every single game. Line of scrimmage, run the ball. Stop the run, affect their quarterback, protect our quarterback. Turnover ratio; we're number one in the country. Explosive plays, runs plus 12 passes, plus 15 on both sides, critical situations, third, fourth down, red area, two minutes before the half, end of the game and special teams has to be winning,” Cignetti said.

Our @KBDeuce4‘s question: Two keys for your team to win this game? Dan Lanning offered his two, and then Curt Cignetti rattled off a bunch of them 😆 Watch the full entertaining interaction 👇 pic.twitter.com/6Ewy6U4zYD — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 8, 2026

What lies ahead for Curt Cignetti, Indiana

It's clear that Curt Cignetti is greatly enjoying his time in Indiana, hoping to get them to the mountaintop.

Indiana goes into the matchup with a perfect 14-0 record, dominating the Big Ten as the best performing squad in the country. Taking on Oregon, who shined as the top squad last year despite an early CFP exit, will remain a tough task for them to achieve in the showdown.

The No. 1 Hoosiers will look forward to their CFP semifinal matchup against the No. 5 Ducks. They will be in Atlanta as kickoff will take place on Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET.