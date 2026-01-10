The No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers 56–22 dismantling of the No. 5 Oregon Ducks in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl on Friday night did more than push Indiana into the national title game. It forced Oregon head coach Dan Lanning to publicly acknowledge just how complete the Hoosiers were as the game slipped away almost immediately at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“First off, all the credit in the world to Indiana. Said it before that they’re an unbelievably well-coached team. I think that was really apparent tonight,” Lanning said. “They started off hot, and they really didn’t slow down. They were able to run it and have success.

“Passing at their defense played outstanding. We were able to generate a little momentum there at times, but we were so far in the hole that you really couldn’t create yourself out of that. And the takeaway is obviously they were able to create some. We didn’t create those. They won average starting field position throughout the night. Their special teams were special.

“You see a really complete team. And I think they obviously have a great chance to keep it going and have unbelievable success. Credit to the Coach [Curt] Cignetti and credit to those players. They’ve got great leadership and a veteran team that really showed up.”

Indiana (15-0) built a 35–7 halftime lead and never slowed, turning three Ducks' first-half turnovers into 21 points and setting the tone on the very first snap with a pick-six. That opening mistake by quarterback Dante Moore put Oregon behind instantly and was one of three giveaways in the first two quarters. By the break, Indiana had already produced five touchdowns and allowed just one in return.

Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza was at the center of it all. The projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft finished 17-of-20 for 177 yards and five touchdown passes, spreading those scores to four different Hoosiers players. His efficiency was historic, as he set a Peach Bowl record for completion percentage and threw the most touchdowns ever against the Ducks, surpassing the five Davis Webb recorded for Cal in 2016. Mendoza took home the game's offensive MVP honors, and his command of the offense helped Indiana convert 11 of 14 third-down attempts, including nine of its first 10.

Oregon (13-2) actually finished with more total offense, outgaining the Hoosiers 378–362, but the Ducks repeatedly sabotaged themselves. Even though Moore threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns, the story of his game was those three first-half turnovers — the opening interception that went back for a touchdown and a pair of fumbles. One came on a strip sack, and another occurred when running back Dierre Hill Jr. collided with Moore’s arm during his throwing motion.

With leading rusher Noah Whittington and freshman Jordon Davison, the team’s top scorer, unavailable, Oregon’s running game never looked settled. Hill led the Ducks with 86 rushing yards, 71 of them on a single run that set up Jay Harris' third-quarter touchdown. Oregon’s final score came in the closing minute on a Moore pass to tight end Roger Saleapaga.

Indiana added to the Ducks' misery in the fourth quarter by blocking a punt that created a short field and another Hoosier touchdown. The combination of sudden-change scores and Mendoza’s precision allowed the Hoosiers to move on to face No. 10 Miami in the CFP Championship Game on Jan. 19, while Oregon’s season ended one step short of the title stage despite matching the program record with 13 wins for the second straight year.