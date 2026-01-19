It has been a magical season for Indiana Football. Indiana is preparing to play Miami in the CFP National Championship on Monday night, but this past Saturday, players and coaches were available to the media to answer questions. One of the questions sent to star receiver Elijah Sarrat was about his time in Bloomington, Indiana, which led to questions about his dog and the dog's name.

“CC. They may not like it. She’s named after Caitlin Clark. Indiana fans may not like it. She’s an American Bully. That’s my daughter right there,” Sarrat said in response to what his dog's name was, per Brian Schaible of The Sporting News.

Sarrat has named his dog after the current Indiana Fever and former Iowa Hawkeye star, Clark. For her part, Clark responded and reposted a TikTok video of Sarrat answering the question.

“Hope he scores 3 tds Monday night,” Clark posted, and later added, “Big Indiana fan Monday night.”

Clark has been known for being a fan of sports in general. She has been spotted at Chiefs games, spoken out in support of LeBron James, and even spoke on the Bears late game heroics in the playoffs.

Sarrat is hoping to head home to his dog CC, a National Champion. Sarrat has been a major part of the last two seasons for Indiana. He transferred from St. Francis (PA) after the 2022 season, joining Curt Cignetti at James Madison. After putting up 1,191 yards and eight scores there, he joined Cignetti at Indiana. In his two seasons with the Hooisers, he has 1,759 yards and found the end zone 23 times, including 15 times this season.

The star receiver will be looking to have a repeat of the game against Oregon, where he had seven receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns. The Hooisers take on the Hurricanes for the National Championship at 7:30 PM ET on Monday night.