The Divisional Round game between the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams ended in dramatic fashion, as it went to overtime to determine a winner, and 2025 Indiana Fever teammates Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham were watching.

They reacted to a moment late in the Bears-Rams game within a minute of each other on X, formerly Twitter. The Bears are insane,” Clark wrote along with three laughing crying emojis. Cunningham posted independently one minute later. “Chicago, what did I just watch???? Holy smokes,” she wrote.

Presumably, they were both reacting to Caleb Williams' miracle touchdown throw to Cole Kmet, which allowed the Bears to tie the game with 18 seconds left.

The Bears came back, but they couldn't beat the Rams in the playoffs

Despite Williams' fourth quarter heroics, the Bears were not able to beat the Rams. It was a defensive game, as it was 10-10 going into the final quarter.

Article Continues Below

The Rams finally broke through, going on a 14-play, 91-yard drive on their first drive of the fourth quarter. The Bears turned it over on downs the following drive. However, they would get one more chance to tie the game.

Williams led them on a seven-play, 50-yard drive to tie the game. It was capped by the throw to Kmet. While it only counted for 14 yards, the pass was incredible. Williams backpedaled and threw the pass off his back foot to Kmet in the endzone.

In overtime, the Rams went three-and-out, giving the Bears a chance to win on their possession. As they were driving down the field, Williams threw an interception to Kam Curl.

The Rams then went 54 yards on 10 plays to set up Harrison Mevis for a game-winning 42-yard field goal. Now, the Rams will travel to Seattle to play the Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game. The winner will play the winner of the AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos in the Super Bowl.