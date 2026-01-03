The Oregon Ducks advanced to the semi-finals of the College Football Playoff after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders 23-0 in the Orange Bowl. With the program set to take on the Indiana Hoosiers next, it appears the Ducks' defense is losing one of its defensive backs in the transfer portal.

Reports indicate that Daylen Austin is entering the transfer portal and will not play in the upcoming contest against Indiana, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals and On3 Sports. Oregon will be down a defensive back for the remainder of the postseason.

“BREAKING: Oregon CB Daylen Austin is entering the transfer portal, he tells On3 Sports. The 6'1, 200lbs CB totaled 23 tackles, 5 PBU, and 1 INT in his time with the Ducks. He won’t be with Oregon for the rest of the playoffs.”

The good news for the Ducks is that the redshirt sophomore cornerback is not one of the starters on defense. In his three years with the program, Austin has played a backup role, providing depth to Oregon's strong secondary.

With Daylen Austin out of the picture, the team will rely on Iffy Obidegwu, Brandon Finney Jr., and Canady Jadon as the main starters. Meanwhile, Theran Johnson, Na'eem Offord, and Zach Grisham will play the backup roles.

Oregon will face off against Indiana on Friday, January 9, in the Peach Bowl, with the winner advancing to the National Championship. It will be a rematch between two Big Ten teams that slugged it out earlier in the season, which resulted in the Ducks losing to the Hoosiers30-20 in early October.