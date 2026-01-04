Indiana is coming off a massive victory over Alabama in the Rose Bowl. As Curt Cignetti and the staff prepare for the Peach Bowl against Oregon in the College Football Playoff semifinal, they are also working in the transfer portal. They will be landing another major piece for the 2026 team, as they could have the replacement for Fernando Mendoza.

Former TCU quarterback Josh Hoover will be heading to Indiana, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. It had previously been rumored that Hoover was leaning toward signing with the Hoosiers after cancelling a visit to a different team, according to Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.

Hoover is coming off a solid season with TCU. He passed for 3,472 yards with 29 touchdowns. He did throw 13 interceptions, but also found the endzone twice on the ground. In his three seasons as the Horned Frogs quarterback, he passed for 9,629 yards with 71 touchdowns and 33 interceptions. He has also scored eight times on the ground.

The transfer quarterback is expected to be the third straight transfer quarterback to start for Cignetti at Indiana when he takes the field next season. Kurtis Rourke started for the Hoosiers in the 2024 season, with Mendoza coming in from Cal and starting this season. Hoover becoming the starter assumes that Mendoza heads to the NFL. The Heisman Trophy-winning QB still has one year of eligibility, but is widely seen as a top pick in the NFL Draft and expected to leave.

This is not the only major transfer that Indiana has received recently. Former Kansas State edge rusher Tobi Osunsanmi has also committed to Indiana, according to Pete Thamel. He has been a major force on the edge, having 47 quarterback pressures, 12.5 tackles for a loss, and 8.5 sacks in his career. Hoover and Osunsanmi join Nick Marsh and Preston Zachman in signing with Indiana.

As the Hoosiers continue to bring in an impressive haul in the College Football Transfer Portal, the current team will take the field on Friday in Atlanta, Georgia, against the Ducks with a spot in the National Title Game on the line.