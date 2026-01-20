Indiana football's Fernando Mendoza had a season for the record books. Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy, and then won the national championship on Monday. Mendoza was so excited after winning the title, that he dropped some profanity live on television.

Mendoza made a spectacular play in the fourth quarter of the national championship game to give Indiana a cushion. On a fourth down play, the Indiana play caller called his own number and rushed into the end zone for a score.

Stunning images of that play are now being released. Indiana linebacker Aiden Fisher took to social media to praise the shots.

“Hang it in the louvre,” Fisher posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Mendoza is headed to the NFL after winning the national title in his one season at Indiana. He transferred in after playing previously at Cal. The quarterback certainly made his mark in Bloomington.

Indiana got pushed to the brink in the national championship

Indiana needed a late fourth quarter interception to seal the win on Monday night. It was a thriller of a game, that turned out to be different from Indiana's other CFP contests. The Hoosiers routed both Alabama and Oregon to get to the final round of the playoff.

The clash against Miami was a personal one for Mendoza. He is from the Miami area.

“I got declined to walk-on at the University of Miami. Full circle moment here playing in Miami,” he said postgame, per Yahoo Sports.

Mendoza made the most of his moment. He scored his only touchdown of the game on that incredible fourth quarter play. It was one of many special moments on the night for the Hoosiers.

“Are there eight first-round draft choices on this team? Probably not, no, there aren't,” Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti said after the win, per ESPN. “But this team, the whole was greater than the sum of its parts.”

Hoosiers fans took to the streets of Bloomington to celebrate after the Indiana win.