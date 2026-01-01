The Indiana Hoosiers entered Thursday's Rose Bowl against the Alabama Crimson Tide looking to quiet the haters. Indiana football has firmly put itself on the college football map, but its biggest test yet remains. Could they handle the pressure of facing a program like Alabama in a do-or-die game?

Through 30 minutes, it seems the Hoosiers are up to the task. Indiana leads 17-0 at halftime in a game that could actually be even worse. The No. 1 seed Indiana Hoosiers made surprising history in the process, per On3's Brett McMurphy.

They are the first team in College Football Playoff history to lead at halftime coming off a bye. Granted, there have only been six previous instances. But in all six, the team with a bye not only trailed at halftime, but also lost the game. They are 0-6.

Earlier on New Year's Day, the No. 5-seed Oregon Ducks shut out the No. 4-seed Texas Tech Red Raiders, who were coming off the first-round bye. The night prior, defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes lost to Miami, 24-14.

Article Continues Below

Indiana looks to put an end to that streak and the notion that extra rest is a death sentence.

Heisman trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza is playing efficient, effective football. He is 10-of-12 for 93 yards and two passing touchdowns. Indiana football has found balance against a talented Alabama front, rushing for 86 yards in the first half.

Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide has struggled to get anything going against the Hoosier defense. They have just 93 total yards and are averaging 2.6 yards per carry. If Indiana continues to play at this level, the haters might just have to accept it: The Hoosiers are legit.