As the 2025 college football regular season nears an end, the Heisman Trophy debate will start to heat up even more. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza took over the top spot in those talks in September, and the Hoosiers' star has basically held true to that ever since.

Mendoza transferred from Cal ahead of the 2025 season, and he has been even better than advertised with Indiana right in Big Ten contention and looking to make a return to the College Football Playoff.

Indiana moved to 11-0 after a Week 12 win over Wisconsin, 31-7, and the Hoosiers face Purdue in the final regular-season game following a Week 13 bye.

As the bye week begins, Indiana launched a Mendoza Heisman campaign online, and it's well-deserved for the star quarterback.

“Now that we have reached the second bye week of the season, we wanted to take a minute to discuss quarterback Fernando Mendoza. On the field, Mendoza has put up nation-leading stats & program records. Off the field, he uses his platform to engage with the community & aid causes he is passionate about. To celebrate & communicate his achievements, we are proud to announce the launch of the official #HeisMendoza LinkedIn. We hope you take the time to enjoy.”

Mendoza has thrown for 2,641 yards with 30 touchdowns and just five interceptions while adding five scores on the ground.

The latest Heisman Trophy odds still had Mendoza holding to the top spot, and at this rate, it would be a surprise if he doesn't receive the award.

The Heisman Trophy will be announced on Saturday, December 13, 2025, on ESPN with the finalists announced the Monday before.