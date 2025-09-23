Is there a team more hyped up after their Week 4 win than the Indiana Hoosiers? I don't think so. After hosting No. 9 Illinois this past weekend, the No. 19 Hoosiers dominated the contest from start to finish and won by the score of 63-10. Head coach Curt Cignetti has one of the best player-makers in the nation under center, as Fernando Mendoza is quickly turning heads.

In the blowout win over Illinois, Mendoza played very well. He finished 21-23 with 267 passing yards and threw for five touchdowns. He threw five in the 73-0 win over Indiana State and threw for four TDs in the 56-9 win over Kennesaw State in Week 2. He and Indiana struggled in their season opener against Old Dominion; however, they got the job done and won 27-14. On the season, the QB has 14 touchdowns and 975 yards with an 84.5 QBR, 11th in the country.

No. 11 Indiana is another College Football Playoff threat, and some are expecting them to be a highly ranked team. In fact, former head coach Jon Gruden wants them to be ranked higher after their huge win over the weekend.

Mendoza could be a Heisman candidate this season. As of now, he is the odds-on favorite to win the award as Week 5 approaches, according to FanDuel. Here are the top odds to win the Heisman in 2025.

Fernando Mendoza (Indiana): +650

Dante Moore (Oregon): +1000

Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State): +1000

Carson Beck (Miami): +1200

Gunner Stockton (Georgia): +1200

Marcel Reed (Texas A&M): +1400

Oklahoma's John Mateer was the favorite heading into Week 4. However, in the win over No. 22 Auburn, which was a great game, Mateer injured his hand and will have surgery. That is a tough blow for Mateer, as he was playing as if he were the top QB in the country. Now, Mateer won't have a chance at the award this season.

If Mendoza continues to play well and Indiana keeps on winning, look out for him to win the Heisman while the Hoosiers get back in the CFP.