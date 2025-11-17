On Sunday afternoon, the Cincinnati Bengals continued their losing ways with a blowout road loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers, dropping their record to 3-7 on the 2025 NFL season. The Bengals' playoff chances were already on life support heading into this game, but after the loss, some fans are already starting to fire up the mock drafts.

One controversial moment occurred in this game after Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey got ejected, at which point Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase appeared to spit on him.

Now, the NFL has announced its punishment for Chase.

“Bengals star WR Ja’Marr Chase was suspended one game by the NFL, which determined that Chase spit on #Steelers DB Jalen Ramsey, who was ejected on Sunday,” reported NFL insider Ian Rapoport on X, formerly Twitter.

Overall, it's been a frustrating year for Chase, who has put up some nice statistics at times (including setting a franchise record for receptions the last time the Bengals and Steelers met) but has also spent most of the season playing without starting quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow was injured in the second game of the season vs the Jacksonville Jaguars, and although he did recently return to practice, it may not be worth it at this point to risk further injury playing during a season in which the Bengals appear to be on track to miss the playoffs once again.

In any case, Chase will serve his suspension next week when the Bengals host the red-hot New England Patriots. That game is slated to kick off at 1:00 pm ET.