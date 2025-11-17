Michigan’s football team's narrow 24-22 win over Northwestern turned into a coming-out party for freshman wideout Andrew Marsh and a stress test for Sherrone Moore. Marsh hauled in 12 passes for 189 yards, setting Michigan freshman single-game receiving marks dating back to 1979 and later saying it “means the world” just to have the chance to make history with teammates he grinds with every week.

Moore praised his group’s grit after blowing a double-digit lead and needing a walk-off field goal, while also lamenting five turnovers in a game that felt far harder than it needed to be.

In the middle of all that, Moore had to address more bad news on the injury front. As Clayton Sayfie noted on X, Moore said he would not put running back Justice Haynes in the “out for season” category, but added that the sophomore will “probably” miss the rest of the regular season.

That’s the catch: Michigan is leaving the door cracked for a possible postseason return, yet planning as if Haynes will not be available for the stretch run.

The nuance matters. By avoiding the formal “out for season” label, Moore keeps hope alive for a bowl or potential postseason cameo if rehab goes well.

In practical terms, though, the Michigan football team has to assume Haynes won’t be there for Maryland and whatever comes after, forcing the staff to redistribute touches and lean harder on young weapons like Marsh and a defense that just held Northwestern to 61 rushing yards while the offense piled up 496 total yards despite all the giveaways.

Moore’s approach to special teams after the Wildcats win showed how much trust he is placing in his staff right now. He joked that his only kicking experience is on Madden and said he lets special teams coordinator J.B. Brown handle the details, even as Dominic Zvada lined up for a 31-yard game-winner after two earlier misses.

Zvada drilled the final kick to lift Michigan to 8-2 and was carried off Wrigley Field by teammates, a reminder that even struggling units can come through under pressure.

With Haynes likely shelved for the rest of the regular season, that same “next man up” mindset now shifts squarely to the backfield. Moore may be keeping the language soft, but his message is clear enough: Michigan has to win with the healthy pieces it has, and any Justice Haynes return would be a bonus.