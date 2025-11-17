Obviously, acclaimed actor and Landman star Billy Bob Thornton is a football fan, as he features nods to the Big 12 in the second season, from programs like Texas Tech to Colorado to TCU.

In a viral clip from Landman Season 2, two characters are seen discussing Big 12 mascots. Throton's daughter even says that “every mascot from the Big 12 could be on the table” in the clip.

How did Brett Yormark get the ⁦@Big12Conference⁩ in “Landman” Season 2? From Texas Tech hats, to discussions about what are Colorado & TCU mascots. Billy Bob’s daughter even told during her TCU admission interview that “every mascot from the Big 12 could be on the table” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uD9AUdWIfX — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

They are specifically talking about Colorado's football mascot, which, of course, is a buffalo. Fans will have to watch to see what else they mention in other episodes.

What is Landman Season 2?

The second season of Landman just premiered on Nov. 16, 2025. It comes just 10 months after the first season concluded on Jan. 12, 2025.

Season 2 of the hit show premiered with one episode. New episodes will air every Sunday through Jan. 18, 2026. This is a slightly different model than what Paramount+ did with the first. Landman premiered its first two episodes on Nov. 17, 2024, before airing a new episode weekly the following eight weeks.

Thornton stars as the abrasive Tommy Norris. It follows workers in the oilfields of West Texas as a boom in the industry has the chance to reshape everything.

The series was created by Taylor Sheridan, who is known for creating the Yellowstone franchise. Christian Wallace co-created the series with Sheridan.

Thornton is an Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker. His 1998 movie, A Simple Plan, earned him a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar and a nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Additionally, he has starred in the likes of Tombstone, Armageddon, and Friday Night Lights, a football movie. More recently, he has starred in TV series like Fargo and Goliath. Earlier in his career, he starred in CBS' sitcom Hearts Afire.