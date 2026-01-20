Indiana football completed a perfect 16–0 season Monday night. The College Football Playoff National Championship game produced a defining Fernando Mendoza moment, while commentary from Lil Wayne and the steady leadership of head coach Curt Cignetti added to the celebration on college football’s biggest stage.

Indiana took down the Miami Hurricanes 27–21 at Hard Rock Stadium. Mendoza, the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner, delivered the game’s signature moment with a 12-yard touchdown run with 9:18 remaining in the fourth quarter, providing a pivotal score late in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

The play immediately sparked a viral reaction from Lil Wayne. The rapper took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to praise the Hoosiers’ quarterback for his toughness and Curt Cignetti’s presence on college football’s biggest stage. The post quickly circulated as fans celebrated Indiana football’s rise from afterthought to champion.

“Cignetti a gangsta out there, mayne!!! Great win! They can change the Heisman Trophy to Mendoza stretching across the goal line. Why him and Coach look like they can star in their own version of Goodfellas?! I fwi”

Mendoza finished the night with poise under pressure as Indiana leaned on defense and situational execution. Miami threatened late, but Jamari Sharpe sealed the victory with a game-clinching interception, preserving a perfect 16–0 season for the Hoosiers.

Cignetti’s transformation of Indiana football has reshaped the program’s national reputation. In just his second season, the head coach guided a program once defined by losses to an undefeated championship, validating belief in his culture, discipline, and long-term vision.

Although the Heisman Trophy is decided before the postseason, the title game reinforced why Mendoza earned the award. His fourth-down touchdown now stands as an enduring image in College Football Playoff history.

The championship and the subsequent attention signaled a significant shift for Indiana football. The Hoosiers are no longer a surprise story. They have established themselves as a standard bearer on college football’s biggest stage.