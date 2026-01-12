Securing a spot in their first national championship game, the top-ranked Indiana Hoosiers delivered a dominant 56-22 win over Oregon in the Peach Bowl. Leading the way was Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, who finished the night with five passing touchdowns and only three incompletions.

This performance marked the fifth time this season that Mendoza recorded more scores than missed passes, a historic achievement in college football. Now standing at 15-0, the squad effectively utilized four turnovers and a blocked punt to overwhelm the Ducks. They are scheduled to face the Miami Hurricanes on January 19 as they look to conclude a perfect season.

Industry experts have recently pushed back against conspiracy theories regarding the team's sudden success, with Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated reporting on the skepticism within the coaching community.

One coach who played against the Hoosiers this season described the cheating rumors as “asinine,” according to the SI report. He noted that the squad is simply “really f—ing good” and well-coached, rather than suspicious.

After reviewing the game film from the Big Ten championship, he observed that the defensive line dominated the line of scrimmage, stating that there is “nothing suspicious about winning up front.”

Article Continues Below

Following the lopsided victory, Mendoza displayed his characteristic confidence during a playful appearance on SportsCenter. The quarterback jokingly attempted to recruit host Scott Van Pelt to join the team as a tight end, promising him fade routes and even more scoring opportunities.

While the exchange was lighthearted, it underscored the positive environment surrounding the program. Mendoza credited the “culture within the administration, coaching staff, and locker room” for their unprecedented rise. Under the leadership of Curt Cignetti, the team has managed to pair high-level execution with a genuine sense of fun.

A general manager from a power-conference program also dismissed the technical aspects of the cheating allegations when speaking with Forde.

Regarding the possibility of such interference during a major postseason game, he remarked that it is “highly unlikely.” Instead, he pointed to the school’s investment in football and leadership as a “very good model” for success in the modern era. This synergy across the university has validated the team's accomplishments in the field.