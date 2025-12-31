Indiana football will look up and feel rain on New Year's Day. But Hoosier fans can look straight ahead at history: IU's first-ever January Rose Bowl trip since 1967. Only this time Alabama stands between the roses and a trip to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

This matchup is certainly a tale of two vastly different programs. Alabama is the third-winningest program ever, while Indiana holds the second-most losses. The latter garnered a reputation as a basketball power with national championships hovering above Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. ‘Bama is decked with 18 national football titles on campus.

Except Indiana is in a spot Alabama knows too well — No. 1 in the entire land. The Hoosiers are even led by a head coach in Curt Cignetti who once built Nick Saban's early Crimson Tide teams on the recruiting trail.

A powerful storm is barreling down Pasadena with The Weather Channel predicting the wettest Rose Bowl game in 20 years. Yet both teams play a style built for these conditions.

Alabama holds the historic edge. But does Indiana have the upper hand here? Time for the bold predictions in this highly-anticipated matchup.

Indiana will test the Alabama trenches

The Hoosiers took Ohio State's game and shoved it back to the Buckeyes' face in the Big Ten title game. IU won the trench battle against what was supposed to be two loaded lines on OSU's side.

Cignetti and IU defensive coordinator Bryant Haines wiped away the running game in Indianapolis. Guess where Alabama's weakness lies? The ground game — struggling to surpass 88 yards in all three losses. ‘Bama even mustered a measly 56 yards in the 20-9 win over LSU.

The Hoosiers will force Kalen DeBoer and his offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb to become one-dimensional. When that happens, advantage Indiana…even with Ty Simpson as your QB. Simpson still faces the nation's No. 2 defense.

Fernando Mendoza will pick apart Alabama

The Tide rank a very respectable No. 13 nationally in defense. Yet they've managed just 30 sacks this season.

The Heisman Trophy winner is surgical when he has time to throw. Alabama's lack of a consistent rush signals Mendoza will pick this defense apart.

Even Ohio State, flooded with future NFL talent, failed to consistently get after Mendoza especially after the game's opening play. This Hoosier offensive line knows they're not facing Jonathan Allen, Christian Barmore or even Will Anderson Jr. here.

Article Continues Below

Only 1 Alabama WR will go off on this IU defense

Jeremiah Smith will hand Germie Bernard, Ryan Williams and the Alabama wideouts the blueprint on how to gain 100-yards against IU. Smith was a highlight on an evening Julian Sayin got roughhoused.

But only one Tide WR can go off here. And it may not be Williams — whose diminutive 6-foot, 178-pound frame has taken a beating this season despite his explosive speed.

Bernard looks more built to withstand the punishment at 204-pounds. Simpson will turn to the senior to open the offense up.

Indiana experiences more history

While many identify IU as a basketball cathedral, football has blessed the campus and Bloomington community.

Cignetti has IU hitting one new accolade after another. He's done it by building the Hoosiers in the mold of the early Saban Alabama dynasty years.

Indiana holds the disadvantage in football prestige compared to its Thursday foe. But the Hoosiers hold many advantages against Alabama from the trenches, to QB all the way to defense — leading to Indiana's first-ever January Rose Bowl win.