As the Indiana football team routed the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff (CFP) quarterfinals, 38-3, it was an impressive collective win led by quarterback Fernando Mendoza. While the Indiana football quarterback in Mendoza was carving up Alabama, another major boost from the team was the offensive line, as Pat Coogan was awarded Rose Bowl MVP, an honor that the Heisman Trophy winner loved to see.

While most people expect the quarterback to win an award like that, it went to Coogan, who is a foundational piece to the Hoosiers' offensive line, which allowed the team to run for 215 yards against the Crimson Tide. When it was announced that the award went to Coogan, Mendoza was visibly ecstatic, showing how much of a team player he is.

Look at how EXCITED the rest of the Hoosiers were for Pat Coogan winning Rose Bowl offensive MVP. https://t.co/wp5kRzduuo pic.twitter.com/No8vVYh2ts — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) January 2, 2026

After the game, Coogan was shocked about getting it since Mendoza could've easily been selected as he threw for 192 yards and three touchdowns, with even the center saying that he wouldn't be surprised if the quarterback rigged the vote.

“I’m sure Fernando snuck in there and told them to give it to me because that’s the kind of guy he is,” Coogan said, according to The Daily Hoosier.

Indiana football's Fernando Mendoza is the “ultimate team guy”

With the Indiana football team the clear favorites to win the national title, it has no doubt been exciting to see the entire team dominant, with Mendoza being a main engine. Besides his skills on the field, head coach Curt Cignetti would highlight Mendoza as an “ultimate team guy.”

“Fernando’s a very special guy. He’s very unique, he’s selfless, he’s the ultimate team guy,” Cignetti said. “And then we’ve got some other guys, like Coogan, who is really the same way; he’s the ultimate team guy.

“I think that’s one of the reasons that we’re so consistent and efficient,” Cignetti continued. “We are efficient, is how I would label us, is because we have good players with very high character.”

The undefeated Hoosiers continue their quest to the national championship as they face Oregon in the semifinals next Friday.