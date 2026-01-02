Indiana football has smashed expectations all throughout the 2025-26 campaign, besting Oregon and Ohio State on their way to a Big Ten title and entering the postseason as the No. 1 team in the country. But the Hoosiers stepped foot on a largely unfamiliar stage on New Year's Day. There were some questions about how the program would handle this unprecedented exposure and pressure. Everyone got their answer pretty quickly, as Indiana demolished Alabama in a 38-3 victory.

The Hoosiers advance to the College Football Playoff Semifinals after earning their first-ever Rose Bowl win. Antennas went up after Ohio State stunningly lost to Miami on Friday night, but Indiana avoided a similar fate. Actually, the team elevated its level of play for this high-stakes matchup. Amid growing concerns about the CFP's bye-week format, Curt Cignetti's players shook off the rust and absolutely pummeled the Crimson Tide.

Article Continues Below

Behind an excellent offensive line, which featured Rose Bowl offensive MVP Pat Coogan, quarterback Fernando Mendoza was 14-of-16 passing for 192 yards and three touchdowns. Two-headed backfield monster Kaelon Black and Roman Hemby each scored a touchdown and rushed for 99 and 89 yards, respectively. The defense deserves copious credit as well, of course, as it held Bama to less than 200 yards. Defensive back Devan Boykin paced the unit with six solo tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.

Ty Simpson's injury obviously hurt the Tide's comeback chances, but he only managed 4.2 yards gained per pass attempt before exiting the game. The Hoosiers are a powerhouse that is now only two wins away from winning their first national championship. They will face Oregon in the Peach Bowl, a rematch from their epic clash in Eugene on Oct. 11, for the right to attain sports immortality in Hard Rock Stadium.