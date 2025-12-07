The No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers need all hands on deck to take down the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes in Saturday night's Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

However, the Hoosiers have been without star wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. since he suffered an apparent injury in the first half of the contest.

During the broadcast, it was announced that Cooper is questionable to return to the contest, per Jenny Taft of Fox Sports.

Omar Cooper Jr. is questionable to return, per @JennyTaft ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6nsUDOAyNP — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Cooper entered the medical tent, sparking concerns about his availability for the rest of the contest. He later came out of it and was observed getting his ankle checked on, according to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

“Indiana standout WR Omar Cooper Jr. is out of the injury tent and sitting next to it, as an athletic trainer works on his right ankle,” shared Rittenberg via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

Cooper appeared to suffer a lower-body injury while trying to go after a pass from Indiana football star quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles Jr. was able to break up the play, as Cooper looked hurt. Cooper had not made much impact downfield for the Hoosiers before exiting the game, as he had zero receiving yards on zero catches when he was on the field.

Cooper's importance to Indiana's attack can't be understated. He is leading the team in the 2025 college football season with 804 receiving yards to go with 11 touchdowns on 58 receptions heading into the Ohio State showdown. Without Cooper, the Hoosiers will have to rely more on wideout Elijah Sarratt in the passing attack, though it gets easier for Ohio State to cover him.

Earlier in the game, Indiana had a different injury scare when Mendoza spent some time on the ground after absorbing a vicious hit from Buckeyes defensive end Caden Curry.