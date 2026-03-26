Indiana football is preparing to defend its national championship in 2026. They have opened spring practice, and head coach Curt Cignetti has addressed the media, discussing some of the new additions to Indiana, such as Nick Marsh.

Now, Marsh is learning the difference between his old program and the new one, already being the subject of Cignetti's ire, according to Jared Kelly of Peegs.com.

“I didn't love those gold shoes he came out in today. He learned what getting your ass ripped is all about. I don't know if that happened to him very often at Michigan State. That was before practice started, and it was a wake-up call, but no, he's really worked hard,” Cignetti said about Marsh so far at camp.

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Marsh was a highly coveted player in the transfer portal. The former four-star prospect out of high school was ranked as the 24th best player in the transfer portal and the seventh best receiver according to 247Sports. The Michigan native is coming off a second straight stellar season. He brought in 53 receptions for 662 yards and found the endzone six times. He now has 100 receptions for 1,311 yards and nine scores in his college career.

The Hooisers are looking to replace Elijah Surratt, who hauled in 55 receptions for 727 yards and 13 scores last year.

Meanwhile, Cignetti is trying to prepare Indiana to defend its crown. There has not been a repeat champion since Georgia won back-to-back in 2021 and 2022. The Hoisers open their schedule on September 5 against North Texas at home.