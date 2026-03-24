The NFL Draft is right around the corner, so pro days are happening at schools across the country. Those are draft prospects' last opportunities to showcase their testing abilities before the draft. One prospect making waves before the draft is Texas football star cornerback Malik Muhammad, after he announced he was heading to the draft. Because he is from Dallas, he recently said it was a dream come true to play for the Cowboys.

At his pro day, Muhammad met with the media and was directly asked about playing for the Cowboys; he said it would be a dream come true. He has spent his entire football-playing career in Texas, starting in Dallas at South Oak Cliff High School and then moving to Austin to play for the Texas football program. The Cowboys are his favorite team, and he made it clear he would love to play in Dallas.

Aside from the Cowboys, the 49ers, the Raiders, and the Commanders, the NFL Draft reportedly has also shown interest in Muhammad.

Muhammad has seen his stock rise since the NFL combine, when he ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash, which ranked eighth among all corners this season. That has caught the Cowboys' eye, as does the fact that he has been playing for Texas, and the Cowboys generally have an inclination to select Longhorns in the NFL Draft.

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Despite Muhammad's surge, it still seems he will be a day-two pick and most likely drafted in the third round. He could be a steal in that round if he is available to the Cowboys or any other team that has shown interest in him so far, leading up to the NFL Draft. The Cowboys might have to get aggressive to draft Muhammad.

In three seasons in Austin, Muhammad finished with 98 career tackles, 76 solos, 16 pass breakups, one sack, and three interceptions. He also has great size, standing at 6-foot and weighing 182 pounds.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein had a scouting report on Muhammad that said he has great coverage talent, is versatile in man and zone coverage, has great vision, and has starter-level talent.