It was a disappointing finish for Colorado football in 2025. Coach Deion Sanders worked in the College football transfer portal to make sure they are in a better position in 2026. Sanders and Colorado upgraded at multiple positions, including at wide receiver.

As transfers come in, there is potential animosity from players returning to the team. Rising wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr. is choosing to look at the transfers coming in differently, according to Jack Carlough of 247Sports.

“I'm just looking up to the older guys and really seeing what they do,” Farrahkan said following Colorado's spring practice on Tuesday. “They play a big role in how I come about my vision in Colorado. I'm learning from them and soaking up what they do on the field.”

Colorado brought in four transfer wide receivers, all of whom have played at their prior schools and seen success. Danny Scudero comes from San Jose State, DeAndre Moore Jr from Texas, Kam Perry from Miami (OH), and Ernest Campbell from Sacramento State. Wide receiver coach Jason Phillips is excited to have the production coming in.

“We brought in some guys, like I mentioned earlier, that had some production,” Phillips said. “You had Danny that came in — the nation's leading receiver last year — who had some production. You had DeAndre Moore from Texas that understands and knows what that's supposed to look like. You have Ernest Campbell, who came in with coach (Brennan) Marion. And then you also have Kam Perry. Those guys come in with a certain level of understanding of what we're talking about.”

Article Continues Below

It is unclear the role Farrakhan will play in the offense this year, but he is still excited about the future and knows where he can improve.

“Things really have changed. This team has really gelled the way that it really needs to be. I feel like we're going to really dominate next season,” Farrakhan added.

Colorado opens their season on September 3 against Georgia Tech.