The USC Trojans scored a recruiting coup Wednesday night, landing four-star cornerback Danny Lang, a standout from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. Rated as the No. 53 overall player and the No. 7 cornerback nationally in the 2027 class by 247Sports, Lang chose USC over Oregon and Ohio State.

At 6-foot and 160 pounds, Lang injects versatility and experience into the USC secondary. He has played both cornerback and safety at Mater Dei, garnering 31 tackles, one tackle for loss, and ten passes defended across nine games last season. Renowned for his discipline in tackling, hyper awareness, and press coverage skills, Lang could seamlessly transition to a safety role at USC while continuing to provide leadership in the defensive backfield.

Lang's commitment is the Trojans sixth pledge for the 2027 cycle and moves USC up to No. 6 in the national recruiting rankings, according to On3's Industry Football Team Rankings. This comes on the heels of the recent commitment of four-star athlete Honor Fa'alave-Johnson, who chose the Trojans over the Ducks, enhancing USC's California recruiting pipeline. Additional commitments in the class include four-star wide receivers Quentin Hale and Eli Woodard, four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington from IMG Academy, and three-star defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade from Santa Margarita High School.

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The Trojans continue to leverage their local connections and strong recruiting relationships, including Lang's former Mater Dei teammate Washington, to build a nationally competitive roster. With the No. 1 2026 recruiting class now on campus, Lincoln Riley's program is looking to convert these high-profile commitments into College Football Playoff contention.

USC will open its 2026 season on Aug. 29 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum against the San Jose State Spartans.