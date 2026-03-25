The New York Giants apparently think Storrs, Connecticut, could be a major source of overlooked NFL Draft prospects.

Although many NFL teams sent scouts to UConn's Pro Day yesterday, the Giants, according to college football reporter Thomas Christopher, sent a “large contingent of scouts,” as did the New England Patriots.

While it comes as little surprise that two teams among the closest to UConn's campus would be interested in Huskie prospects, it is interesting, considering UConn has had no more than one player drafted in a single year since 2015. Additionally, since 2017, no UConn player has gone off the board before the third round, and in 2019, 2021, and 2023, no one was drafted at all.

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Still, there are a number of intriguing Huskies players in the upcoming draft, including wide receiver Skyler Bell, quarterback Joe Fagnano, and tight end Louis Hansen. Bell, a Bronx native, previously ran a 4.40-second 40-yard dash and had a 41-inch vertical jump at the combine, while Fagnano, a projected Day 3 pick, threw to wideouts on Pro Day.

Fagnano, who began his college career at Maine, had a highly productive final season at UConn in 2025, throwing for 3,448 yards, 28 touchdowns, and just one interception. A large chunk of his passes expectedly went to Bell, who finished the year with 101 catches, 1,278 yards, and 13 touchdowns.

The Giants are coming off a 4-13 season and are entering 2026 with new head coach John Harbaugh after firing Brian Daboll midseason. During his 18 years as head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, Harbaugh won nearly 200 games, including 13 in the playoffs, and one Super Bowl.