The Michigan football program was seen as in disarray after the 2025 season. Head coach Sherrone Moore was let go after an affair with a staffer, and they then hired Kyle Whittingham from Utah. The result was that the Wolverines still managed to land on their feet and have hit the ground running, especially in recruiting, with the latest example being 2027 recruit Maxwell Miles.

Maxwell Miles has committed to play for the Michigan football program and is seen as a major commitment for new head coach Kyle Whittingham. Miles is a 2027 safety recruit out of Las Vegas. He visited Michigan this past weekend and did not waste any time in revealing his decision.

“I felt the timing was perfect, to be honest,” Miles said regarding the quick commitment. “I loved my visit to Michigan, and I liked everything I saw there.

“When they offered, it took a little time for me to process it. While I was on campus, I knew it was the right place for me, and I decided while I was still on campus that I was going there.”

Miles said Michigan checked off everything he was looking for.

“The program just seemed like a great all-around fit for me,” Miles said. “Michigan is a hardworking Blue Blood program with a rich tradition.

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“They practice hard and do things the right way. It’s a great academic school as well, and that’s exactly what I was looking for.”

It is worth noting that Miles was also considering Minnesota, UNLV, and Vanderbilt, but ultimately landed on Michigan. Miles had official trips lined up, with Minnesota the early favorite, but after he visited Michigan, he quickly shut down his recruitment.

At 6-feet-2 and weighing 195 pounds, Miles has a nice combination of size, skill, and athleticism. In 11 games this year, he totaled 77 tackles, six for loss, and picked off six passes. He flashes on tape, showing plenty of range and ball skills, and covers a lot of ground.

This is a bonus for Whittingham and his staff, proving they can recruit, especially on defense.