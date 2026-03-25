After making a run to the CFP National Championship, Miami football is looking to keep building for the future. The team will be replacing multiple star players, including Miami needing to replace Ruben Bain Jr, who is off to the NFL. Still, building towards the future starts with the recruiting trail.

While Miami could not get the best of Indiana in the College Football Playoffs, they did just beat them in recruiting, per EJ Holland of On3.

Miami has received a commitment from defensive back Sherrod Gourdine, a three-star recruit out of Hollywood, Florida.

“Something I really like about them is they are going to show you if they are really interested in you,” Gourdine said. “The love Miami shows is just something else.”

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Gourdine, who is local to the University of Miami, began trending towards Miami after he was able to attend a prospect day and connect with the coaches. He chose to join the Hurricanes over Indiana and Auburn. Shortly after attending the 305 Day event, Gourdine locked in his commitment.

“It went great,” Gourdine said. “I had a great time. I enjoyed myself. My mom and dad loved it, and every coach made sure to talk to me and my family — conversation after conversation. It felt like home to me. I had fun. I played games with some of the other recruits. It was just a blessing to be around all the coaches and Coach Mario.”

He is the 29th-ranked athlete in the nation and 38th best player in Florida according to 247Sports. Miami now has the 11th-ranked class in the 247Sports rankings for the class of 2027.