LSU football is adjusting to the Lane Kiffin era for 2026 spring football practices. That includes Kiffin adding to the LSU staff late. Three players caught his attention already, though.

He lauded the “ultra elite” skills of two offensive players and one defender, sharing his zeal for each with reporters who attended Wednesday practice. He began with tight end Trey'Dez Green.

“(Trey'Dez Green) is ultra elite okay, but so is his mindset, and that's really, really unique to have because they usually don't coincide,” Kiffin said.

And who else has stood out in Kiffin's eyes?

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“Ty (Benefield) the safety has it, too, and Jordan (Seaton) seems to have it,” Kiffin said. “If you were a scout out there watching, you know those three guys would stand out from a skill set of ultra elite.”

Green is the lone holdover from the Brian Kelly regime. He was a prized local recruiting win for the previous head coach as the No. 2 Louisiana prospect for 2024. The Zachary native also ranked as the No. 1 TE by 247Sports composite. Ole Miss never offered when Kiffin was head coach. Sounds like Kiffin will unleash him in the fall and take advantage of his 6-foot-7 frame.

Benefield is making a big jump to the Southeastern Conference. He previously starred for Boise State and guided Mountain West Conference runs there. He's fresh off piling 105 total tackles with 69 solo stops.

Seaton boosts Kiffin's trenches on offense. He once was a prized five-star signing for Deion Sanders at Colorado. The 6-foot-5, 307-pounder figures to challenge for the blindside.