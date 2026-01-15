Iowa State football pulled in its first five-star talent Thursday. Albeit a past blue chip prospect as the Cyclones construct their 2026 roster. This talent adds Southeastern Conference experience via Georgia and Arkansas for incoming head coach Jimmy Rogers.

Jaheim Singletary is leaving the latter SEC program for Ames, Ia., with Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals confirming his move. Singletary rose to five-star status for the 2023 class.

The Jacksonville native skyrocketed to 247Sports' No. 5 ranked Florida prospect, plus the nation's fifth-best CB prospect. Andrew Ivins of 247Sports called him “a larger corner that can essentially take away one side of the field” while also handing him a day two of the NFL Draft projection.

But now Iowa State becomes his third collegiate stop — and joins the building regime under Rogers.

Iowa State building strong portal class with Jimmy Rogers?

Rogers arrived via Washington State on Dec. 5; leaving after one season and before the Pac-12 re-expands for 2026. He also brings a national championship with him…from his time at South Dakota State.

But is Rogers creating a potential Big 12 championship roster out the gate via the College Football Transfer Portal?

He's enduring roster attrition thanks to the Matt Campbell departure. Campbell siphoned three different Cyclone defensive backs to place on his first Penn State team back on Jan. 4. Quarterback Rocco Becht and running back Carson Hansen jammed to rejoin Campbell.

Rogers appears to be building back from the ground up here. But he's aggressively attacked the portal with an astonishing 43 transfers, Singletary being the highest rated one.

The 6-foot-2 CB brings 53 career tackles (33 solo) and seven pass deflections to the Cyclones.