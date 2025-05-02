The NCAA has investigated and disciplined five current or former support staff members of Iowa State football, per the Associated Press' Eric Olson. The individuals in question, who acknowledged the rules violation, are said to have placed more than 6,200 combined online bets for more than $100,000. The wagers were made between 2021 and 2023 and center around professional and college games, including men's and women's basketball contests featuring the Cyclones.

There will be no criminal charges, but the offenders will incur a one-year show-cause order. Iowa State should also brace itself for fines following this gambling scandal. The athletic department has not yet commented on the situation.

This news comes after a landmark season in which the Cyclones won a program-best 11 games and competed for the Big 12 Championship. The Matt Campbell era was running with serious momentum, with the head coach signing an eight-year contract extension in December. But unwanted media attention will now flood the school and team.

Iowa State football has a mess on its hands

If any of the five people– Jace Heacock, Chase Clark, Michael Dryer, Kyle Highland and Mason Williams– are hired by another program during the show-cause period, they will be subjected to a two-week suspension and be required to attend the NCAA Regional Rules Seminar. There is much concern about the negative effects that NIL and loose transfer portal rules have on college football, but gambling is also commanding focus in recent years.

The NFL has endured its own share of incidents, and the NCAA could presumably try to curtail the potential problem by bringing the hammer down on Iowa State. This issue goes beyond the aforementioned staff members.

“The state Department of Criminal Investigation turned over the names of the five men to Iowa State officials as part of its investigation into underage online sports wagering at colleges in the state,” per AP's Eric Olson. “Dozens of athletes at Iowa and Iowa State were caught in the sting and charged with, among other things, underage gambling and identity theft.

“Many of the athletes pleaded guilty and paid a fine; charges were dismissed against others. More than three dozen athletes have joined in a civil lawsuit against the DCI, alleging the agency violated their rights and smeared their reputations.”

Expect Iowa State football to address the NCAA's findings in the near future.