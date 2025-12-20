It is the end of an era at Iowa State football. Just days after head coach Matt Campbell left for Penn State, the Cyclones are also losing their veteran quarterback. Rocco Becht plans to enter the transfer portal, per ESPN.

“Becht’s 26 career wins as a starter will be the most of any quarterback in college football in 2026,” Pete Thamel posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Becht is the son of former NFL tight end Anthony Becht. The quarterback was very successful at Iowa State. He led the Cyclones to the Big 12 championship game during the 2024 season. The team lost that game to Arizona State, who went on to the College Football Playoff.

Becht would have the option to come back to Iowa State, if he wanted. Another possible destination for the veteran play caller is Penn State. Campbell is taking over a Nittany Lions program that fired James Franklin during the 2025 campaign.

During the 2025 season, Iowa State went 8-4 in the regular season.

Iowa State is under new management

Iowa State's new head coach is Jimmy Rogers. Rogers spent this past season coaching at Washington State. He also had great success working at South Dakota State.

Article Continues Below

“This is a blessing, and I am so excited for this opportunity,” Rogers said in a release. “You will get consistency and authenticity from me, and I am ready to work extremely hard.”

Rogers will have work to do to keep Iowa State competing at a high level. Campbell brought unprecedented success to Ames, helping build that program into a Big 12 conference power.

Rogers has the proud endorsement of Iowa State officials.

“We have brought certainty to Iowa State football,” school athletic director Jamie Pollard said. “The next leader of our program is someone who wants to be here, and someone who understands what he has to go through with his staff and the players because he has done it.”

Iowa State football is not playing in a bowl game, due to the coaching change. The Cyclones took a fine from the Big 12 conference due to missing a bowl.