Kansas State football plucked from Texas A&M to land school legend Collin Klein as head coach. Now Klein is taking a high-profile Aggies assistant with him to Manhattan.

Texas A&M co-defensive coordinator Jordan Peterson is heading to the Wildcats, with Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports confirming the move Sunday. Peterson also was the defensive backs coach for the 11-1 Aggies.

“Has been a key piece of A&M ranking 19th nationally in total defense this season. Before A&M, worked at Kansas,” Zenitz shared on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Peterson heads back to The Sunflower State for the first time since 2023. Now he'll help gameplan against old pal Lance Leipold of the Jayhawks.

Kansas State confirms hire of Texas A&M assistant

KSU officially revealed Peterson is indeed coming to the Big 12 university, confirming the move via a news release.

“Kansas State is a special place with a proud football tradition. My family and I are looking forward to the opportunity to return to the great state of Kansas and lead the K-State defense,” Peterson said via the release.

Peterson and the Aggies did everything in their power to contain Miami on Saturday. Their defensive gameplan managed to bottle Carson Beck to 103 yards and contained Malachi Toney to only 22 receiving yards. But Miami prevailed 10-3 at College Station behind a power ground attack and late interception.

Kansas State immediately turns to the Klein era after turning down a bowl invite. Peterson, meanwhile, makes his return to College Station as he served as a graduate assistant in 2010 and 2011.