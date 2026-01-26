Lane Kiffin’s leap from Ole Miss to the LSU football team stands as a defining moment in recent collegiate history, fueled by a high-stakes conversation with his former mentor. Kiffin revealed that Nick Saban played a pivotal role in his decision, advising him that he would regret passing up what Saban called the best job in America.

While the emotional pull of Saban’s endorsement was significant, the financial weight of a 91 million dollar contract solidified the move, positioning Kiffin among the highest-paid leaders in the sport.

This transition marks Kiffin’s return to a program where Saban himself built a championship foundation decades ago, and it signals a bold new chapter for a Tigers team hungry to reclaim its dominance on the national stage after a season of immense coaching changes.

LSU offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. spoke to the Philadelphia Eagles about their offensive coordinator vacancy but informed the team he has chosen to remain with Lane Kiffin and the Tigers, per sources, according to Dianna Russini on X.

This decision provides critical stability for Kiffin’s debut season in Baton Rouge, ensuring that the offensive vision remains intact. As Weis Jr. stays focused on the college level, the Philadelphia Eagles continue to search for their next offensive coordinator.

Article Continues Below

They are set to speak with Houston Texans QBs coach Jerrod Johnson, who spent one season in 2020 with Nick Sirianni on Indy’s offensive staff, Russini also reported.

Furthermore, Ian Rapoport shared on X that the Eagles interviewed Dolphins OC Frank Smith for their vacant job, noting that as a key lieutenant to Mike McDaniel, Smith could bring that specific version of the scheme to Philly.

Securing the coaching staff is only one part of the equation, as Kiffin’s program has also dominated the 2026 transfer portal by landing former Colorado star Jordan Seaton. As a former five-star prospect and one of the nation’s top offensive tackles, Seaton’s arrival is a massive victory for an LSU line that is being rebuilt for a championship run.

This influx of high-level talent suggests that LSU is positioning itself as a premier destination for elite players looking to compete at the highest level of the SEC.