LSU has dominated the 2026 college football transfer portal from the start and just added the best offensive lineman of the class to the group. The Tigers' latest commitment comes from former five-star prospect Jordan Seaton, who has spent the last two seasons with Colorado.

Seaton entered the college football transfer portal at the end of the regular season and committed to LSU on Friday. He officially signed with the team on Saturday to seal the deal, On3 Sports' Pete Nakos reported.

Seaton committed to Colorado in 2024 as the No. 1-ranked offensive tackle in the class and a top-15 national recruit. He was given the same pedigree upon announcing his decision to transfer, awarding LSU another major victory in the portal. Seaton was considered the fourth-best player in the portal by 247 Sports and ESPN.

Seaton was the third-highest rated offensive lineman on Colorado in 2025, according to Pro Football Focus, and its second-best pass-blocker. His 84.1 pass-blocking grade ranked 10th among offensive tackles in the country. He only allowed seven pressures on 328 pass-blocking snaps in his sophomore season, per PFF.

Seaton becomes the eighth offensive lineman to sign with LSU's elite 2026 transfer portal class. He will immediately slot into Lane Kiffin's starting lineup and replace Tyree Adams, who transferred to Texas A&M earlier in the month.

Weston Davis, who briefly entered the transfer portal before withdrawing on the same day, will likely return as the Tigers' starting right tackle, opposite Seaton.

While Seaton moves to Baton Rouge with two years of eligibility remaining, he is widely expected to declare for the 2027 NFL Draft. Barring a massive setback, he will likely be a first-round pick and potentially the best offensive lineman of the class.