The 2025 LSU football team has the potential this season to be not just Brian Kelly's best team in Baton Rouge but also his best team overall. The team has had its fair share of ups and downs under Kelly, but this year is his most complete team yet. Thanks to an NFL-caliber quarterback in Garrett Nussmeier, they can compete for a national title.

Geaux247 senior writer Glen West had a long-ranging piece getting quotes from notable LSU football players before their game against Clemson on Saturday night. The most significant tidbit came from Garrett Nussmeier, who said that the Tigers are more together this season than they have been, which has translated to some massive amounts of confidence, after he was asked if the energy was different.

“It's very different. I think there's a growing confidence around this team. I think it's been like that, and people have seen that since spring ball. Just with the closeness, I think our team has brought out a competitive edge. Guys want to beat each other, and it's been awesome. We also have a lot of confidence and swagger on each side of the ball.

“On defense, you've got guys like Whit Weeks and Harold Perkins, who are just leading. You've got Aaron Anderson, Barion Brown, and Zavion Thomas on offense. There's just so much confidence and swagger around the building that it just leads to the feeling it used to be like. I can remember as a freshman when Derek Stingley was out there and those guys, that's how it used to feel. LSU used to feel like a confident, swaggy football team, and I think we're starting to see that again.”

Garrett Nussmeier's point makes a lot of sense when you examine the roster, who stayed, and what they gained. This year's LSU football team has a lot to like, with the big key being how the defense will look due to how inconsistent it has been over the last two seasons.

The defense gets Harold Perkins Jr. back from his torn ACL, and he is switching back to being more of an edge rusher. That also coincides with their massive pickup of Patrick Payton from Florida State. This secondary should also be solid, and Whit Weeks is still a tackling machine in the middle of the linebacking corps.

Garrett Nussmeier is the Tigers' most crucial player overall, and when he says that this team feels different, take that to the bank. This is a make-or-break year for Brian Kelly, and they have the talent to make the College Football Playoff.