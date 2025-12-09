North Texas Mean Green’s rapid staff overhaul under newly hired head coach Neal Brown continued on Monday, as the Mean Green made two significant additions to their football infrastructure.

According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Brown is pulling from major Power Five programs to build out his front office and defensive staff. Zenitz reported that Texas director of scouting Errin Joe is set to become North Texas’s new general manager, giving the program an experienced personnel evaluator with deep ties across the region.

“North Texas is expected to hire Texas director of scouting Errin Joe as its general manager, sources tell CBS Sports. Before Texas, Joe was general manager at Georgia Tech. Prior to that, he worked at Alabama,” Zenith posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Joe’s arrival isn’t coincidental. He and Brown established a relationship this past season when Brown spent time in Austin after being dismissed by West Virginia.

He worked as an analyst for Steve Sarkisian, contributing behind the scenes while interacting with members of the Longhorns’ scouting and personnel staff. That connection helped pave the way for the move to Denton.

With Texas consistently producing elite recruiting classes, Joe’s background in building rosters and evaluating in-state prospects positions him as a key figure for a North Texas program eager to elevate its talent base.

Neal Brown also brings Matt Powledge to lead the defense

Article Continues Below

In addition to Joe, the Mean Green are set to hire Baylor defensive coordinator Matt Powledge for the same role, per another post from Zenitz.

“Baylor defensive coordinator Matt Powledge is expected to be hired as the defensive coordinator at North Texas under new coach Neal Brown, sources tell CBS Sports. Worked at Baylor the last three years. Was previously the co-defensive coordinator at Oregon,” Zenith posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Brown and Powledge have worked together before at Kentucky in 2013 when Brown served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, while Powledge joined Mark Stoops’ staff as a graduate assistant. Both have climbed the coaching ranks massively since, with Powledge taking on coordinator duties at Oregon and Baylor.

North Texas is coming off an 11-win season and still has the New Mexico Bowl ahead, though Brown will not coach in the game. His immediate priority is stabilizing the roster and retaining key pieces before implementing his vision.